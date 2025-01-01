Menu
<p> </p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>LOW MILEAGE ONLY 134 k , HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD)</p> <p>DUAL PANAROMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS AND MUCH MORE</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.BACKUP CAMERA,SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

134,000 KM

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

13318577

2015 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1FC890797

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5N1AT2MV1FC890797
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2015 Nissan Rogue