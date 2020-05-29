Menu
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,733KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5155463
  • Stock #: 192382C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9FC803163
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

