Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

  1. 1679536383
  2. 1679536383
  3. 1679536383
  4. 1679536383
  5. 1679536383
  6. 1679536383
  7. 1679536383
  8. 1679536383
  9. 1679536383
  10. 1679536383
  11. 1679536383
  12. 1679536383
  13. 1679536383
  14. 1679536383
  15. 1679536423
  16. 1679536423
  17. 1679536423
  18. 1679536423
  19. 1679536423
  20. 1679536608
  21. 1679536608
  22. 1679536607
  23. 1679536608
  24. 1679536608
  25. 1679536608
  26. 1679536608
  27. 1679536607
  28. 1679536608
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750892
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC817286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN ROGUE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, CERTIFIED

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – USB PORT, AUX JACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 156,000 KM
$14,490 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Pilot EX,...
 168,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 159,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory