$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,953KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB7AP5FL648029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32958AA
- Mileage 125,953 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2025 Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid GT Rates as low as 2.99% | In Stock Now 89 KM $64,725 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid GT-P RATE STARTING AT 2.90% 2,000 KM $61,825 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid GT RATE STARTING AT 3.40% 89 KM $51,775 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2015 Nissan Sentra