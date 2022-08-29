$3,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-278-6181
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV*Mechanic Special*AS-IS*SAVE*
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9069685
- Stock #: 230041A (AS-IS)
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP3FL679814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 230041A (AS-IS)
- Mileage 237,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Mechanic Special, You CERTIFY! YOU SAVE!! We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would sell these vehicles through other channels but now you have this unique opportunity to grab these vehicles first and save!!! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.' Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.