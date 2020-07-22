Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

84,743 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth&GPS*

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV Camera/Heated Seats/Bluetooth&GPS*

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

84,743KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5544075
  • Stock #: 5975
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4FL351419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5975
  • Mileage 84,743 KM

Vehicle Description

*0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call *888-856-3052* TEXT 289-203-9541 Live Chat: https://goo.gl/H3RoaU
Pearl White SV, Automatic, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment  plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided  with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2016 2017
2013 Sentra S SL S Tech, Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen
Jetta, Kia Forte model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes.
Please contact dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

