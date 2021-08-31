Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

84,000 KM

$43,004

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

S

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848819
  • Stock #: 22T7468A
  • VIN: WP1AB2A55FLB52057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear), Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Wheel Centres with Full-Coloured Porsche Crest, Lane Change Assist (LCA), 3 Zone Climate Control, Active All Wheel Drive, Porsche Intelligent Performance. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

