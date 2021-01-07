Menu
2015 RAM 1500

115,965 KM

Details Description Features

$17,096

+ tax & licensing
$17,096

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,096

+ taxes & licensing

115,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6419846
  • Stock #: N201561B
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT2FS514325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,965 KM

Vehicle Description

6/PASSENGER, QUAD CAB, 5.7L Hemi, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, TONNEAU , BED LINER, CHROME STEPS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Child Safety Locks,Rear Wheel Drive,8 Cylinder Engine,Gasoline Fuel,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

