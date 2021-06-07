2015 RAM 1500

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 8 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7228082

7228082 Stock #: C1587

C1587 VIN: 3C6JR6DG4FG604165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # C1587

Mileage 192,892 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Tow Package Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.