2015 RAM 1500

97,532 KM

Details





Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

97,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7856523
  Stock #: 220078A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9FG549673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,532 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available.

Vehicle Features

Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25A ST
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seats
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Goodyear
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.









