$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ontario Auto Group
905-274-4445
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
ST Reg cab 8ft Long box 5.7L hemi
Location
Ontario Auto Group
857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2
905-274-4445
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
83,029KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8228544
- Stock #: C1646
- VIN: 3C6JR6DT9FG621699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ontario Auto Group
Ontario Auto Group
857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2