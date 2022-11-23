2015 RAM 1500

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 4 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

9417973 Stock #: 220263A

220263A VIN: 1C6RR7JM2FS679071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 107,401 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Additional Features 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery GVWR: 3 3.0L Diesel Badge Quick Order Package 26H Laramie Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Transmission : automatique 8 vitesses Pneus : P275/60R20 FN toutes saisons 152 kgs (6/950 lbs) Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum Moteur : V6 EcoDiesel de 3 L Peinture bas de caisse deux tons Banquette 40/20/40 en cuir de qualité supérieure

