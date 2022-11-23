Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

107,401 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 9417973
  2. 9417973
  3. 9417973
  4. 9417973
  5. 9417973
  6. 9417973
  7. 9417973
  8. 9417973
  9. 9417973
  10. 9417973
  11. 9417973
  12. 9417973
  13. 9417973
  14. 9417973
  15. 9417973
  16. 9417973
  17. 9417973
  18. 9417973
  19. 9417973
  20. 9417973
  21. 9417973
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9417973
  • Stock #: 220263A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JM2FS679071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 220263A
  • Mileage 107,401 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks Serving,Toronto,Mississauga,Oakville,Hamilton,Niagara,Kingston,Oshawa, Ajax, Markham, Brampton, Barrie, Vaughan, Parry Sound, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario! We have nearly 1000 new and used vehicles available to choose from. Peel Chrysler in Mississauga, Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
230 Amp Alternator
Maximum Duty Engine Cooling
800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
GVWR: 3
3.0L Diesel Badge
Quick Order Package 26H Laramie
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
Transmission : automatique 8 vitesses
Pneus : P275/60R20 FN toutes saisons
152 kgs (6/950 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum
Moteur : V6 EcoDiesel de 3 L
Peinture bas de caisse deux tons
Banquette 40/20/40 en cuir de qualité supérieure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2017 RAM 1500 Sport*...
 94,500 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover LR2 ...
 141,150 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 118,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory