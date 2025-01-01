Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, SUPER LOW KM, ONLY 86K RAM CARGO VAN FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK with: Shelves, Divider, Organizers, Power Inverter, Ladder racks</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2015 RAM Cargo Van

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS

Watch This Vehicle
12653397

2015 RAM Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1750197530048
  2. 1750197530656
  3. 1750197531108
  4. 1750197531531
  5. 1750197532017
  6. 1750197532505
  7. 1750197532917
  8. 1750197533410
  9. 1750197533858
  10. 1750197534294
  11. 1750197534710
  12. 1750197535134
  13. 1750197535591
  14. 1750197536042
  15. 1750197536475
  16. 1750197536916
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, SUPER LOW KM, ONLY 86K RAM CARGO VAN FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK with: Shelves, Divider, Organizers, Power Inverter, Ladder racks

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SHELVES, PWR INVERTER, RACKS 86,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA 191,000 KM $11,785 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, SPORT PACKAGE, NAVI, CA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, SPORT PACKAGE, NAVI, CA 197,000 KM $25,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2015 RAM Cargo Van