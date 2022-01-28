$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Dixie Motors
905-565-1575
2015 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Dixie Motors
8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
905-565-1575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
209,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8235111
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9FU041178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
