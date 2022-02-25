Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

128,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

LE Camera/Bluetooth/Keyless

2015 Toyota Camry

LE Camera/Bluetooth/Keyless

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8287122
  • Stock #: 6465
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1FU913565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6465
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* Automatic, Keyless Entry, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera and more 
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY
SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in
the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided
with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues
during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional
items, such as the portable GPS are subject to product availability and
are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional
amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its
value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all
fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection
(even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing
and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam
wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo,
safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free
consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS
AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE
SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE
CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2017 2018 2015 Hatch Chevrolet Optra
Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra Altima
Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please
contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to
regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

