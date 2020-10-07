Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

SPORT,LEATHER,REARCAM,LOADED,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

SPORT,LEATHER,REARCAM,LOADED,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5997897
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC257449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**ON SALE NOW REDUCED FROM $13495**     >>>UNBEATABLE PRICES

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GR...
 147,000 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 LE...
 157,000 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda CX-7 AWD,...
 150,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-2555

Quick Links
Directions Inventory