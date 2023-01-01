2015 Toyota Corolla ...

$7,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 9 , 4 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9739402

9739402 Stock #: 6859

6859 VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC321972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6859

Mileage 299,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.