$7,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2015 Toyota Corolla
2015 Toyota Corolla
Automatic Backup Camera/Bluetooth/
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
299,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9739402
- Stock #: 6859
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC321972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6859
- Mileage 299,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7