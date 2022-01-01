Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

167,056 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

LE

LE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

167,056KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8128048
  • Stock #: 13387M
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFHXFS159246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 167,056 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Passengers, 4 Wheel Drive, No Accidents Local Ontario Truck Since New According To Carfax History Report, In-house Trade By A Local Lady, Outstanding Shape & Condition. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

