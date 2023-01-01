Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

152,128 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Toyota

855-726-9809

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10030278
  Stock #: 23306A
  VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW289180

  Exterior Colour White
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 152,128 KM

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Toyota RAV4!

Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! It includes heated seats, front bucket seats, heated door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine.

Our sales reps are extremely helpful & knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-XXXX

855-726-9809

