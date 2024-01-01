$14,450+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
$14,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE from M&L Autos! This sleek white SUV with a black interior is ready to take you on all your adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on both city streets and country roads.
This RAV4 is packed with features that make every journey more comfortable and enjoyable. It boasts a spacious cabin with heated seats, a premium sound system for your favorite tunes, and a rearview camera to make parking a breeze. The AWD system gives you added peace of mind in any weather condition, and the convenient trailer hitch lets you bring along all your gear.
Here are 5 of the most desirable features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
- Rearview Camera: Parking made easy and stress-free.
- Trailer Hitch: Bring along everything you need for your next adventure.
This well-maintained RAV4 has 179,900 km on the odometer and is waiting for a new owner. Contact M&L Autos today for a test drive!
M&L Autos
