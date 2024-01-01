Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE from M&L Autos! This sleek white SUV with a black interior is ready to take you on all your adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving on both city streets and country roads.

This RAV4 is packed with features that make every journey more comfortable and enjoyable. It boasts a spacious cabin with heated seats, a premium sound system for your favorite tunes, and a rearview camera to make parking a breeze. The AWD system gives you added peace of mind in any weather condition, and the convenient trailer hitch lets you bring along all your gear.

Here are 5 of the most desirable features:

All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
Rearview Camera: Parking made easy and stress-free.
Trailer Hitch: Bring along everything you need for your next adventure.

This well-maintained RAV4 has 179,900 km on the odometer and is waiting for a new owner. Contact M&L Autos today for a test drive!

2015 Toyota RAV4

179,900 KM

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

11998963

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV1FW360527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE from M&L Autos! This sleek white SUV with a black interior is ready to take you on all your adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving on both city streets and country roads.

This RAV4 is packed with features that make every journey more comfortable and enjoyable. It boasts a spacious cabin with heated seats, a premium sound system for your favorite tunes, and a rearview camera to make parking a breeze. The AWD system gives you added peace of mind in any weather condition, and the convenient trailer hitch lets you bring along all your gear.

Here are 5 of the most desirable features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
  • Rearview Camera: Parking made easy and stress-free.
  • Trailer Hitch: Bring along everything you need for your next adventure.

This well-maintained RAV4 has 179,900 km on the odometer and is waiting for a new owner. Contact M&L Autos today for a test drive!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-439-7689

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2015 Toyota RAV4