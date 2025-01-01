$17,898+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD
Mississauga Toyota
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
855-726-9809
102,668KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8FW170819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,668 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2015 Toyota RAV4