Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

102,668 KM

Details

$17,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12152019

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

Contact Seller

$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,668KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8FW170819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,668 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Toyota

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 102,668 KM $17,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mississauga Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-726-XXXX

(click to show)

855-726-9809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Toyota

855-726-9809

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4