2015 Toyota RAV4

131,227 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

131,227KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8715743
  Stock #: 6570
  VIN: 2T3WFREVXFW147003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6570
  • Mileage 131,227 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* XLE Model loaded with Navigation, Sunroof, Alloys, Camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, USB
Input, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for
12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2014
2017 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura
RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD
EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more
detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase
only on approved credit.
Price of vehicle may differ with other forms
of payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

