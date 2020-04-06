Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE

2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

866-948-6965

$24,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,592KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4834545
  • Stock #: 20325
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC8FS123374
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Doors
5-door

Take command of the road in the 2015 Toyota Sienna! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! This 7 passenger van still has fewer than 110,000 kilometers! Toyota infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, a built-in garage door transmitter, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

