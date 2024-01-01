Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION, SR5 ...4WD SUPER CAB ...2.7 LITRES 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE... LOCAL PROUD ONTARIO OWNERSHIP WITH A GOOD SERVICE HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>RADIANT RED METALLIC OVER ASH INTERIOR.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>.</span> </p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

222,180 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - 4WD Super Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - 4WD Super Cab

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
222,180KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TFUX4EN9FX035788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14014-OTL
  • Mileage 222,180 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION, SR5 ...4WD SUPER CAB ...2.7 LITRES 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE... LOCAL PROUD ONTARIO OWNERSHIP WITH A GOOD SERVICE HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).

RADIANT RED METALLIC OVER ASH INTERIOR.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Super Crew XTR Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford F-150 Super Crew XTR Triple Black 109,330 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon SLE 8 PASSENGERS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 GMC Yukon SLE 8 PASSENGERS 28,644 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab Diesel for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab Diesel 232,995 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma