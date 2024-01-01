Menu
Rare Black 6 Speed Manual SR5 TRD Sport, Bed Liner,  Trailing Package, 6.2 Ft Box , V6 -4.0 Litre Engine, 4WD, Well Optioned Truck Such As Tonneau Cover, Aluminum Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Led Taillight, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Two Tone Wheels, Keyless Entry.

No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Carfax Page summary attached To These Ad Pictures Showing Local Canadian Truck, Great Shape And Condition And Seems To Be Well Kept And Undercoated Through The Years ( Some Frame And Engine Bay Pictures Attached.

2015 Toyota Tacoma

207,724 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4WD 6 Speed Manual

12038494

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4WD 6 Speed Manual

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
207,724KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFLU4EN7FX110976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,724 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Rare Black 6 Speed Manual SR5 TRD Sport, Bed Liner,  Trailing Package, 6.2 Ft Box , V6 -4.0 Litre Engine, 4WD, Well Optioned Truck Such As Tonneau Cover, Aluminum Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Led Taillight, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Two Tone Wheels, Keyless Entry.

No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Carfax Page summary attached To These Ad Pictures Showing Local Canadian Truck, Great Shape And Condition And Seems To Be Well Kept And Undercoated Through The Years ( Some Frame And Engine Bay Pictures Attached. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

2015 Toyota Tacoma