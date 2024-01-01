$26,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport 4WD 6 Speed Manual
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14252-T
- Mileage 207,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Black 6 Speed Manual SR5 TRD Sport, Bed Liner, Trailing Package, 6.2 Ft Box , V6 -4.0 Litre Engine, 4WD, Well Optioned Truck Such As Tonneau Cover, Aluminum Running Boards, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Led Taillight, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Two Tone Wheels, Keyless Entry.
No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The First Carfax Page summary attached To These Ad Pictures Showing Local Canadian Truck, Great Shape And Condition And Seems To Be Well Kept And Undercoated Through The Years ( Some Frame And Engine Bay Pictures Attached.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
M&J Canada Inc
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525