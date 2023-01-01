Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

239,141 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

Crew Max Limited TRD Package

2015 Toyota Tundra

Crew Max Limited TRD Package

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

239,141KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029762
  • Stock #: 13891E
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F10FX469856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13891E
  • Mileage 239,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew Max Limited, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures.

Outstanding Shape And Condition, Extermely Talented Well Equipped Truck, Crew Max TRD Package 5.7 Litre 4WD .

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

