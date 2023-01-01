$28,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2015 Toyota Tundra
Crew Max Limited TRD Package
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,998
- Listing ID: 10029762
- Stock #: 13891E
- VIN: 5TFHY5F10FX469856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew Max Limited, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The History Report First Page Attached With This Add Pictures.
Outstanding Shape And Condition, Extermely Talented Well Equipped Truck, Crew Max TRD Package 5.7 Litre 4WD .
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
