2015 Volkswagen Golf
2.0 TDI Comfortline SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | MANUAL!
2.0 TDI Comfortline SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | MANUAL!
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR036701A
- Mileage 156,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Say hello to your next partner-in-crime, introducing this beautiful 2015 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Comfortline Hatchback.
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder diesel engine paired with a six (6) speed manual transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, automatic headlights, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, dual automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Comfortline Hatchbackwill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
