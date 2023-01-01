Menu
Say hello to your next partner-in-crime, introducing this beautiful 2015 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Comfortline Hatchback.

Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder diesel engine paired with a six (6) speed manual transmission.

Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, automatic headlights, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, dual automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

156,037 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Comfortline SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | MANUAL!

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Comfortline SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | MANUAL!

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

156,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR036701A
  • Mileage 156,037 KM

Say hello to your next partner-in-crime, introducing this beautiful 2015 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Comfortline Hatchback.



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder diesel engine paired with a six (6) speed manual transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, automatic headlights, heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, dual automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2015 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Comfortline Hatchbackwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-XXXX

877-879-0091

