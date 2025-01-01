$13,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 15VG44
- Mileage 78,010 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2015 Volkswagen Golf 6-Speed Manual – Low Mileage & Certified!
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive hatchback? Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Golf with a 6-speed manual transmission and only 78,000 kms!
✅ Key Features:
✔️ Low Mileage – Only 78,000 kms!
✔️ Fuel Efficient – A true gas saver!
✔️ 6-Speed Manual – Ultimate driving control
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay hands-free on the go
✔️ Comfortable Cloth Seats – Premium feel
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔️ Up-to-Date Maintenance – Worry-free driving
Price: $13,500 + tax & licensing fees
Certified & Road-Ready – Buy with confidence!
Same-Day Financing Available – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!
Extended Warranty Available – Coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind.
Mississauga Auto Group – A trusted OMVIC-approved dealer with 10+ years in business!
Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Call/Text: 905.808.1198
Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Hurry – this Volkswagen Golf won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BQjKQF4F7Y1XAO%2F%2BAwqFVmcS5nI9DlPv
