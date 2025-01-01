Menu
<p><strong> FOR SALE: 2015 Volkswagen Golf 6-Speed Manual – Low Mileage & Certified!</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive hatchback? Check out this <strong>2015 Volkswagen Golf</strong> with a <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong> and only <strong>78,000 kms</strong>!</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔️ <strong>Low Mileage</strong> – Only 78,000 kms!<br />✔️ <strong>Fuel Efficient</strong> – A true gas saver!<br />✔️ <strong>6-Speed Manual</strong> – Ultimate driving control<br />✔️ <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay hands-free on the go<br />✔️ <strong>Comfortable Cloth Seats</strong> – Premium feel<br />✔️ <strong>Power Doors & Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br />✔️ <strong>Up-to-Date Maintenance</strong> – Worry-free driving</p><p><strong> Price:</strong> $13,500 + tax & licensing fees<br /><strong>Certified & Road-Ready</strong> – Buy with confidence!</p><p><strong>Same-Day Financing Available</strong> – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!<br /><strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong> – Coverage for <strong>engine & transmission</strong> for peace of mind.</p><h3><strong>Why Buy from Us?</strong></h3><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong> – A trusted <strong>OMVIC-approved</strong> dealer with <strong>10+ years in business!</strong><br /><strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br /><strong>Visit Us:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Hurry – this <strong>Volkswagen Golf</strong> won’t last long! <strong>Contact us today</strong> to schedule a test drive! </p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BQjKQF4F7Y1XAO%2F%2BAwqFVmcS5nI9DlPv target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BQjKQF4F7Y1XAO%2F%2BAwqFVmcS5nI9DlPv</a></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

78,010 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE

12285744

2015 Volkswagen Golf

3DR HB MAN 1.8 TSI TRENDLINE

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,010KM
VIN 3VW817AU5FM023044

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 15VG44
  • Mileage 78,010 KM

 FOR SALE: 2015 Volkswagen Golf 6-Speed Manual – Low Mileage & Certified!

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive hatchback? Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Golf with a 6-speed manual transmission and only 78,000 kms!

✅ Key Features:
✔️ Low Mileage – Only 78,000 kms!
✔️ Fuel Efficient – A true gas saver!
✔️ 6-Speed Manual – Ultimate driving control
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay hands-free on the go
✔️ Comfortable Cloth Seats – Premium feel
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔️ Up-to-Date Maintenance – Worry-free driving

 Price: $13,500 + tax & licensing fees
Certified & Road-Ready – Buy with confidence!

Same-Day Financing Available – Low-interest rates to fit your budget!
Extended Warranty Available – Coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind.

Why Buy from Us?

Mississauga Auto Group – A trusted OMVIC-approved dealer with 10+ years in business!
Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Call/Text: 905.808.1198
Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

 

Hurry – this Volkswagen Golf won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive! 

 

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BQjKQF4F7Y1XAO%2F%2BAwqFVmcS5nI9DlPv

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2015 Volkswagen Golf