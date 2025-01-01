Menu
This VW Jetta easily out-handles other small sedans with its tight and well built frame and suspension. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. 

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
 
The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack. Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside youll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. This low mileage sedan has just 50,625 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

50,714 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

12900353

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
50,714KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ3FM330172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17882A
  • Mileage 50,714 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack. Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside you'll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. This low mileage sedan has just 50,625 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AM / FM / CD Player

2015 Volkswagen Jetta