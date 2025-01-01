$13,800+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
Used
50,714KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ3FM330172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17882A
- Mileage 50,714 KM
Vehicle Description
This VW Jetta easily out-handles other small sedans with its tight and well built frame and suspension. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack. Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside you'll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. This low mileage sedan has just 50,625 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
