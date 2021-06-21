Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

124,300 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

Sunroof|Alloy|NO ACCIDENT

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7388063
  • Stock #: 2824
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ1FM308024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2824
  • Mileage 124,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline with only 124,000km. This Sedan is equipped with Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Locks, Heated Front Seats, AUX, Bluetooth Audio/Phone, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, and much more. This vehicle is in excellent condition all around Accident free Carfax report provided. WE HAVE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE GTA! No hassles, no haggles, just our best price first.


WE FINANCE EVERYONE NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? NEW CREDIT? INTERNATIONAL STUDENT? NO PROBLEM!!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING FOR EVERYONE! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval. 


For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying. We have several Extended Warranties for you to choose from for all types of vehicles Up to 5 Years 160,000km! GAP and Rim Protection is also available. As per omvic regulations this vehicle is sold uncertified. Certification, 1 year engine and transmission warranty, Carproof history report, and full detail available for $499.00  Looking to trade in your vehicle? We’ll pay top dollar.


To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624. Khushi Auto Sales is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

