2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 1 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8115142

8115142 Stock #: 212271A

212271A VIN: WVGHV7AX3FW527475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 212271A

Mileage 88,195 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.