$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Acura ILX

Premium Pkg Leather - Alloy - Sunroof

Premium Pkg Leather - Alloy - Sunroof

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

  • 48,264KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5055549
  • Stock #: UCP977
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our Pre-owned inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. Earn Air Miles Reward Miles on all your purchases at Ready Honda! We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA"

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

