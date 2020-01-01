Menu
2016 Acura RDX

Elite Pkg - Navigation - Leather - NEW TIRES

2016 Acura RDX

Elite Pkg - Navigation - Leather - NEW TIRES

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,740KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4477974
  Stock #: UCP785
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

One owner and accident free. Our Pre-owned inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. Earn Air Miles Reward Miles on all your purchases at Ready Honda! We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA"

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates

