2016 Audi A3

22,674 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort LOW KMS !! | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort LOW KMS !! | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154931
  • Stock #: MTA1080

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MTA1080
  • Mileage 22,674 KM

Luxurious in every way, this 2016 Audi A3 is just the perfect vehicle for you.



Finished in a Grey Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, center console media control dial, steering wheel-mounted controls, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2016 Audi A3will bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

