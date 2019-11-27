Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure.

2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technick , No Accident , 21 inch premium rims , Audi Warranty Available , Audi Off Lease , Fully Loaded .

Finance, Lease Available

No credit, New to the country, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Collections, Bad credit more than welcome and give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today!

Warranty options

Including with price 1 year or 20000 km that’s including (Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Turbo/Supercharger, Air conditioning, Towing and More...).

More warranty packages available.

All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .

We welcome your trade at the highest value.

We provide Carproof , Carfax with all our vehicles.

Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.

Thanks for your Business



1625 Trinity Dr #3-14-15

Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9

647-990-4034

905-565-8881

Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.