2016 Audi Q5
Progressiv Brown Leather Bluetooth Heated Seats Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,336KM
VIN WA1L2AFP2GA013932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,336 KM
Vehicle Description
The best ideas are the ones that stick, and this Q5 always sticks to the road. This 2016 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 138,332 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 138,332 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
AM / FM / CD Player
