Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q5

QUATTRO I LEATHER I BIG SCREEN I HEATED SEATS I PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

QUATTRO I LEATHER I BIG SCREEN I HEATED SEATS I PUSH START

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 4799217
  2. 4799217
  3. 4799217
  4. 4799217
  5. 4799217
  6. 4799217
  7. 4799217
  8. 4799217
  9. 4799217
  10. 4799217
  11. 4799217
  12. 4799217
  13. 4799217
  14. 4799217
  15. 4799217
  16. 4799217
  17. 4799217
  18. 4799217
  19. 4799217
  20. 4799217
  21. 4799217
  22. 4799217
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,253KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799217
  • Stock #: 8439
  • VIN: WA1C2AFP9GA051321
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

-


YES WE ARE OPEN. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. STARTING FRIDAY MARCH 27TH, 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE INQUIRE OR BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT THROUGH THIS WEBSITE OR OUR WEBSITE WWW.TABANGIMOTORS.COM OR DIRECTLY AT INFO@TABANGIMOTORS.COM 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2015 Audi Q7 TDI I S...
 117,430 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue NO...
 31,523 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,473 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Send A Message