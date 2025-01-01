Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive – Luxury sport sedan with all-wheel drive, turbocharged performance, premium interior finishes, and advanced driving dynamics. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas. Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . HST and Licensing will be extra. We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2016 BMW 3 Series

128,080 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

12916010

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,080KM
VIN WBA8E3G54GNT77447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T77447
  • Mileage 128,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive – Luxury sport sedan with all-wheel drive, turbocharged performance, premium interior finishes, and advanced driving dynamics.







BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.

Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply*

Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.

We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas.

Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End

Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .

HST and Licensing will be extra.

We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier

Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 BMW 3 Series