2016 BMW 328

131,850 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2016 BMW 328

2016 BMW 328

i xDrive NAVIGATION|LEATHER|MOONROOF

2016 BMW 328

i xDrive NAVIGATION|LEATHER|MOONROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10529439
  Stock #: W3947
  VIN: WBA8E3C50GK502337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W3947
  • Mileage 131,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!................

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

