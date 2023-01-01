Menu
Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!............

2016 BMW i3

69,594 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW i3

w/Range Extender

2016 BMW i3

w/Range Extender

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBY1Z4C55GV508162

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # WII3
  • Mileage 69,594 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-XXXX

647-824-3439

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2016 BMW i3