<p><strong>2016 BMW X3 28i xDrive</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p>Experience the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2016 BMW X3 28i. Well-maintained and ready to drive, this vehicle is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade to a stylish, high-performance SUV.</p><h3>Key Features:</h3><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4, 240 HP</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 178,205 KMS</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> 10.6L/100km City | 8.0L/100km Highway</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Blue</li><li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Beige</li></ul><h3>Highlights:</h3><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Brightens up your cabin with a beautiful view.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Easy-to-use interface with real-time traffic updates.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your music with exceptional audio quality.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Comfort in all seasons.</li><li><strong>Automatic Climate Control:</strong> Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors:</strong> Simplify parking and improve safety.</li><li><strong>Power Liftgate:</strong> Convenient and hands-free access to the cargo area.</li></ul><h3>Safety Features:</h3><ul><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong></li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong></li><li><strong>Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)</strong></li><li><strong>Traction Control</strong></li><li><strong>Multiple Airbags for All Passengers</strong></li></ul><h3>Financing Available!</h3><p>Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about financing options.</p>

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

