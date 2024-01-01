$14,499+ tax & licensing
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour Blue
Interior Colour Beige
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Passengers 5
Mileage 178,205 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW X3 28i xDrive
Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11&12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Contact: 905-439-7689
Experience the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2016 BMW X3 28i. Well-maintained and ready to drive, this vehicle is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade to a stylish, high-performance SUV.Key Features:
- Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4, 240 HP
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters
- Mileage: 178,205 KMS
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Fuel Efficiency: 10.6L/100km City | 8.0L/100km Highway
- Exterior Color: Blue
- Interior Color: Beige
- Panoramic Sunroof: Brightens up your cabin with a beautiful view.
- Navigation System: Easy-to-use interface with real-time traffic updates.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music with exceptional audio quality.
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel: Comfort in all seasons.
- Automatic Climate Control: Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort.
- Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors: Simplify parking and improve safety.
- Power Liftgate: Convenient and hands-free access to the cargo area.
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Departure Warning
- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Traction Control
- Multiple Airbags for All Passengers
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about financing options.
905-439-7689
905-439-7689