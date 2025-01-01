$13,399+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$13,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # BX1630
- Mileage 148,600 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i 🚘
Stylish, sporty, and practical – this 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i with 148,600 kms offers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability.
✅ 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – efficient, powerful, and smooth
✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in any condition
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof for an open, airy cabin
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Classic BMW Styling
The BMW X3 is known for its dynamic driving experience, upscale interior, and solid build quality – a premium SUV that’s equally at home in the city or on the highway.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
905-439-7689