<p data-start=93 data-end=150><strong data-start=93 data-end=148>🚘 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i 🚘</strong></p><p data-start=152 data-end=315>Stylish, sporty, and practical – this <strong data-start=190 data-end=215>2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i</strong> with <strong data-start=221 data-end=236>148,600 kms</strong> offers the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability.</p><p data-start=317 data-end=813>✅ 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – efficient, powerful, and smooth<br data-start=384 data-end=387 />✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in any condition<br data-start=449 data-end=452 />✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes<br data-start=510 data-end=513 />✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=563 data-end=566 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof for an open, airy cabin<br data-start=609 data-end=612 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=647 data-end=650 />✅ Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start<br data-start=705 data-end=708 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=760 data-end=763 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Classic BMW Styling</p><p data-start=815 data-end=988>The BMW X3 is known for <strong data-start=839 data-end=916>its dynamic driving experience, upscale interior, and solid build quality</strong> – a premium SUV that’s equally at home in the city or on the highway.</p><p data-start=990 data-end=1067>💰 <strong data-start=993 data-end=1065>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1069 data-end=1131>📍 <strong data-start=1072 data-end=1085>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1069 data-end=1131>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999</p>

2016 BMW X3

148,600 KM

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X3

AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i

13162801

2016 BMW X3

AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C51G0D71830

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BX1630
  • Mileage 148,600 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2016 BMW X3