2016 BMW X6

M AWD 4DR

2016 BMW X6

M AWD 4DR

Location

Arak Auto Inc

1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9

905-565-8881

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,079KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4371216
  • Stock #: 223
  • VIN: 5YMKW8C58G0R43252
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. 

2016 BMW X6M , Low Km , 560 Hp , Bmw Warranty Avaiable , Bmw off Lease , Fully Loaded.

 

Finance, Lease Available
No credit, New to the country, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Collections, Bad credit more than welcome and give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today!

Warranty options
Including with price 1 year or 20000 km that’s including (Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Turbo/Supercharger, Air conditioning, Towing and More...).
More warranty packages available.

All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .
We welcome your trade at the highest value.
We provide Carproof , Carfax  with all our vehicles.

Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.

Thanks for your Business


1625 Trinity Dr #14-15
Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9
647-990-4034
905-565-8881

Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message