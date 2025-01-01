$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Collection Triple Black 6.2L
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Collection Triple Black 6.2L
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crstal Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 229,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec – Triple Black Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection - Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525
Local Ontario truck with no accidents reported and a fully documented service history. This luxury full-size SUV has been meticulously reconditioned and is in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.Key Features:
Triple Black (Black exterior, Black leather interior, Black trim)
Premium Collection trim – top-of-the-line with every luxury feature available
Fully loaded with factory options
Local Ontario ownership
No accidents – clean Carfax
Brand new front and rear shocks/suspension
New front and rear brakes
New windshield
Fully detailed inside and out
6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower / 460 lb-ft torque
8-speed automatic transmission
Magnetic Ride Control suspension
Four-wheel drive (4WD)
Exterior Features:
22" dual 7-spoke chrome alloy wheels
Power retractable assist steps
IntelliBeam automatic high-beam control headlights
LED headlamps and taillamps
Hands-free power liftgate
Chrome exterior accents
Roof rails
Keyless entry with remote start
Interior Features
Full leather seating surfaces
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row bucket seats
Power-folding third-row seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power tilt/telescoping steering column
Heated steering wheel
Premium suede headliner with real wood trim
Ambient interior lighting
Cadillac CUE infotainment system
Navigation system with voice recognition
16-speaker Bose® Centerpoint® surround sound system
Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player
Dual 9” overhead screens with HDMI inputs
4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot capability
Apple CarPlay® compatibility
Driver Awareness Package:
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Safety Alert Seat
IntelliBeam® automatic high beams
Driver Assist Package:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Collision Preparation (automatic emergency braking)
Surround Vision (360-degree camera)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist
Additional Safety Features:
Theft-Deterrent Package
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
This Escalade ESV combines bold presence, refined luxury, and family-ready space. With its long wheelbase, you get unmatched cargo room and rear passenger comfort. Don’t miss out on this rare spec, turn-key SUV — ready to drive with nothing needed!
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST
$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
- PLEASE CALL SALES @ 416-829 7525
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525