2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Rare Spec – Triple Black Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection - Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525

Local Ontario truck with no accidents reported and a fully documented service history. This luxury full-size SUV has been meticulously reconditioned and is in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.

Key Features:

  • Triple Black (Black exterior, Black leather interior, Black trim)

  • Premium Collection trim – top-of-the-line with every luxury feature available

  • Fully loaded with factory options

  • Local Ontario ownership

  • No accidents – clean Carfax


Recent Maintenance:

  • Brand new front and rear shocks/suspension

  • New front and rear brakes

  • New windshield

  • Fully detailed inside and out


 Powertrain & Performance: • 6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower / 460 lb-ft torque

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Magnetic Ride Control suspension

  •  Four-wheel drive (4WD)


Exterior Features:

  • 22" dual 7-spoke chrome alloy wheels

  • Power retractable assist steps

  • IntelliBeam automatic high-beam control headlights

  • LED headlamps and taillamps

  • Hands-free power liftgate

  • Chrome exterior accents

  • Roof rails

  • Keyless entry with remote start


 

Interior Features

  • Full leather seating surfaces

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated second-row bucket seats

  • Power-folding third-row seats

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Power tilt/telescoping steering column

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Premium suede headliner with real wood trim

  • Ambient interior lighting


Technology & Infotainment

  • Cadillac CUE infotainment system

  • Navigation system with voice recognition

  • 16-speaker Bose® Centerpoint® surround sound system

  • Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player

  • Dual 9" overhead screens with HDMI inputs

  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot capability

  • Apple CarPlay® compatibility


Safety & Driver Assistance

Driver Awareness Package:

  • Forward Collision Alert

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • Safety Alert Seat

  • IntelliBeam® automatic high beams


Driver Assist Package:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Automatic Collision Preparation (automatic emergency braking)

  • Surround Vision (360-degree camera)

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

  • Front and Rear Park Assist


Additional Safety Features:

  • Theft-Deterrent Package

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System


This Escalade ESV combines bold presence, refined luxury, and family-ready space. With its long wheelbase, you get unmatched cargo room and rear passenger comfort. Don't miss out on this rare spec, turn-key SUV — ready to drive with nothing needed!

  •  Pricing:

    • Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST 

    •  

    • $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

    We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

    Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

    ? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
    ? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

    QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

  • PLEASE CALL SALES @ 416-829 7525

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

229,825 KM

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Collection Triple Black 6.2L

12726810

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium Collection Triple Black 6.2L

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,825KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GYS4JKJ4GR152842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crstal Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 229,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec – Triple Black Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection - Please Call Sales @ 416-829 7525

Local Ontario truck with no accidents reported and a fully documented service history. This luxury full-size SUV has been meticulously reconditioned and is in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.

Key Features:

  • Triple Black (Black exterior, Black leather interior, Black trim)

  • Premium Collection trim – top-of-the-line with every luxury feature available

  • Fully loaded with factory options

  • Local Ontario ownership

  • No accidents – clean Carfax

Recent Maintenance:

  • Brand new front and rear shocks/suspension

  • New front and rear brakes

  • New windshield

  • Fully detailed inside and out

 Powertrain & Performance:

  • 6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower / 460 lb-ft torque

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Magnetic Ride Control suspension

  •  Four-wheel drive (4WD)

Exterior Features:

  • 22" dual 7-spoke chrome alloy wheels

  • Power retractable assist steps

  • IntelliBeam automatic high-beam control headlights

  • LED headlamps and taillamps

  • Hands-free power liftgate

  • Chrome exterior accents

  • Roof rails

  • Keyless entry with remote start

 

Interior Features

  • Full leather seating surfaces

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated second-row bucket seats

  • Power-folding third-row seats

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Power tilt/telescoping steering column

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Premium suede headliner with real wood trim

  • Ambient interior lighting

Technology & Infotainment

  • Cadillac CUE infotainment system

  • Navigation system with voice recognition

  • 16-speaker Bose® Centerpoint® surround sound system

  • Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray/DVD player

  • Dual 9” overhead screens with HDMI inputs

  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot capability

  • Apple CarPlay® compatibility

Safety & Driver Assistance

Driver Awareness Package:

  • Forward Collision Alert

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • Safety Alert Seat

  • IntelliBeam® automatic high beams

Driver Assist Package:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Automatic Collision Preparation (automatic emergency braking)

  • Surround Vision (360-degree camera)

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

  • Front and Rear Park Assist

Additional Safety Features:

  • Theft-Deterrent Package

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

This Escalade ESV combines bold presence, refined luxury, and family-ready space. With its long wheelbase, you get unmatched cargo room and rear passenger comfort. Don’t miss out on this rare spec, turn-key SUV — ready to drive with nothing needed!

  •  Pricing:

    • Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST

    •  

    • $91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)

    We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.

    Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).

    ? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
    ? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

    QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

  • PLEASE CALL SALES @ 416-829 7525

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

$29,998

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV