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<strong>2016 Cadillac Escalade delivers full-size luxury, bold presence, and powerful performance in a premium SUV.</strong><span> With its iconic design, spacious interior, and high-end features, the Escalade offers a commanding and comfortable driving experience.</span> <span> At its core is a </span><strong>6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>,</strong> delivering strong performance, smooth power delivery, and excellent towing capability.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Premium Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Power Adjustable Seats with Memory</span></li> <li><span>Power Folding Third Row</span></li> <li><span>Bose Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

26,811 KM

Details Description

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2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATINUM

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14036820

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATINUM

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14036820
  2. 14036820
  3. 14036820
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Used
26,811KM
VIN 1GYS4KKJ0GR171264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 26,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Cadillac Escalade delivers full-size luxury, bold presence, and powerful performance in a premium SUV. With its iconic design, spacious interior, and high-end features, the Escalade offers a commanding and comfortable driving experience.



At its core is a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering strong performance, smooth power delivery, and excellent towing capability.




Factory options included:

  • Premium Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
  • Power Folding Third Row
  • Bose Premium Sound System
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Backup Camera
  • 360° Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Remote Start
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV