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2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
PLATINUM
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
PLATINUM
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,811KM
VIN 1GYS4KKJ0GR171264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 26,811 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Cadillac Escalade delivers full-size luxury, bold presence, and powerful performance in a premium SUV. With its iconic design, spacious interior, and high-end features, the Escalade offers a commanding and comfortable driving experience.
At its core is a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering strong performance, smooth power delivery, and excellent towing capability.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering strong performance, smooth power delivery, and excellent towing capability.
Factory options included:
- Premium Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
- Power Folding Third Row
- Bose Premium Sound System
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Backup Camera
- 360° Camera
- Power Tailgate
- Remote Start
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV