2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto BOSE AUDIO | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 8692754
- Stock #: APR7968
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM9G7256459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
You can find new roads in this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT that was made to create priceless memories.
Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a BOSE sound system, sunroof, backup camera, power driver seat, Bluetooth, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
