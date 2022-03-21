Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

85,000 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

LT Auto BOSE AUDIO | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START

LT Auto BOSE AUDIO | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692754
  • Stock #: APR7968
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM9G7256459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find new roads in this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT that was made to create priceless memories.



Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a BOSE sound system, sunroof, backup camera, power driver seat, Bluetooth, heated front seats, A/C, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

