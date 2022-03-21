Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,114 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Automatic -Bluetooth/All Power/AC

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Automatic -Bluetooth/All Power/AC

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

120,114KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8791211
  Stock #: 6591
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH8G7174739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6591
  • Mileage 120,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Call* 905-290-1319  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU Air-conditioning, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, and
more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND
DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to
84 months are OAC.  All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE
AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2018 2015
2014 Chevrolet Optra, Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Fit
Honda Civic Nissan Sentra model see our website. Price plus applicable
taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed
available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle
may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Rear Airbag

