2016 Chevrolet Cruze

197,329 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Camera/Bluetooth/Remote Start

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Camera/Bluetooth/Remote Start

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,329KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9148678
  Stock #: 6703
  VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7110605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6703
  • Mileage 197,329 KM

Vehicle Description

CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU / Backup Camera / Bluetooth and
Bluetooth Audio / All Power
Options / Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more Driven
locally *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, plate transfer,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo + trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2014 2017
2015 Ford Focus Malibu Chrysler 300 Mazda3 Mazda 3 Toyota Camry Honda Accord VW Passat, Nissan Altima
Honda Civic
Toyota Corolla and other
model see our website. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

