2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Camera/Bluetooth/Remote Start
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- Listing ID: 9148678
- Stock #: 6703
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7110605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,329 KM
Vehicle Description
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU / Backup Camera / Bluetooth and
Bluetooth Audio / All Power
Options / Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more Driven
locally *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK
