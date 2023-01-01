$27,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Short Box With Matching Cab
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,998
- Stock #: 13898T
- VIN: 3GCUKREC5GG256787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp Black Z 71 Off Road Package On A Short Box With Matching Fibre Glass Cab, 6 Passengers, Heated Front Seats, Driver Power Seat, Box Liner & Trailer Hitch, Etc.
No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax History Report First Page Will Be Attached With Add ( Pictures ) , Local New Car Store Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
