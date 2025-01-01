$23,985+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CERTIFIED, 4X4,DOUBLE CAB, ONLY 88K, TONNEAU COVER
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CERTIFIED, 4X4,DOUBLE CAB, ONLY 88K, TONNEAU COVER
Location
Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300
Certified
$23,985
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!
CERTIFIED, 4X4 SILVERADO 1500, SUPER LOW KM, ONLY 88,000KM, DOUBLE CAB, TONNEAU COVER, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH, ,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"
All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""
-------------------------------------------------
OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue
Thank you!!!
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ontario Greenlight Motors
Ontario Greenlight Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-278-1300